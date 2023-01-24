Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Outperform Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $160.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $128.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $134.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,475.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 789,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,045 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,129,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 685,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 509.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 584,654 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 667,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,735,000 after purchasing an additional 547,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

