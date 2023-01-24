Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SANM. Sidoti upgraded Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sanmina Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $60.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.96. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $69.28.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,205. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 76.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

