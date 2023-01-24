Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €80.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays set a €68.50 ($74.46) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($105.43) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Delivery Hero Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €51.18 ($55.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.44. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €23.88 ($25.96) and a 12-month high of €103.65 ($112.66).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

