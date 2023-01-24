Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Bret Steven Taylor Sells 466 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $72,504.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,333,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,810,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $234.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.81.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

