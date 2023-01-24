Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.32 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28.
Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance
Shares of RY opened at C$134.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$131.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$127.37. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$116.75 and a one year high of C$148.26. The company has a market cap of C$186.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$138.40 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$144.92.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
