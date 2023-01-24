Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.32 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28.

Shares of RY opened at C$134.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$131.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$127.37. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$116.75 and a one year high of C$148.26. The company has a market cap of C$186.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$791,498.34.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$138.40 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$144.92.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

