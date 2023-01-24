Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,707,240 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 925,529 shares.The stock last traded at $100.94 and had previously closed at $100.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Stories

