Ronit Capital LLP Takes $382,000 Position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Ronit Capital LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Mesoblast as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 132.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 149,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Shares of MESO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. 8,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mesoblast Limited has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,053.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MESO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Mesoblast Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

