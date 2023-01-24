Ronit Capital LLP Increases Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Ronit Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Kosmos Energy comprises approximately 3.2% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ronit Capital LLP owned about 0.10% of Kosmos Energy worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.79) to GBX 735 ($9.10) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

In other news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,615 shares in the company, valued at $888,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

KOS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 822,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 64.98%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

