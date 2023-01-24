Ronit Capital LLP Has $720,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ronit Capital LLP reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,888,924. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average is $88.81. The company has a market capitalization of $315.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

