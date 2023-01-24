Ronit Capital LLP Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ronit Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Ronit Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 761.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 61,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 54,776 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 100,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

JD.com Stock Up 0.5 %

JD stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.39. 1,179,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,716,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39. The company has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $78.67.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

