Ronit Capital LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)

Ronit Capital LLP raised its stake in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Cazoo Group were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cazoo Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,489,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after buying an additional 17,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cazoo Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,527,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cazoo Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 882,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 53,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 625.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CZOO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cazoo Group from $1.00 to $0.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cazoo Group from $0.90 to $0.39 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.61.

NYSE CZOO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. 409,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,458. Cazoo Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

