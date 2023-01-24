Robert W. Baird Boosts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $222.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $222.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.64.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.33. 161,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,616. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $247.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.35.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

