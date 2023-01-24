Robert W. Baird Boosts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $222.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $222.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.62% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.64.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.33. 161,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,616. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $247.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works
In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
