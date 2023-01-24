RMR Real Estate Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RIF) Shares Up 1.2%

RMR Real Estate Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RIF – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.90. 60,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 68,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

RMR Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

