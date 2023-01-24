RMR Real Estate Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RIF) Shares Up 1.2%

RMR Real Estate Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RIF – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.90. 60,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 68,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.
RMR Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RMR Real Estate Income Fund (RIF)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for RMR Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.