Richard K. Crumly Sells 10,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $723,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 734,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,162,405.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.85. 95,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $87.01.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of XPEL to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of XPEL in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

