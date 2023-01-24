Ribbon Finance (RBN) Trading Up 27.3% Over Last Week

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $90.34 million and $2.91 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001167 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.00410689 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,629.83 or 0.28827324 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00587519 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

