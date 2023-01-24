Reviewing Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) & Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Heliogen and Avangrid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00 Avangrid 1 4 1 0 2.00

Heliogen currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 234.00%. Avangrid has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.91%. Given Heliogen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Avangrid.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $8.80 million 12.95 -$137.40 million N/A N/A Avangrid $6.97 billion 2.36 $707.00 million $2.32 18.38

This table compares Heliogen and Avangrid’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Avangrid shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Avangrid shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Heliogen has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avangrid has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and Avangrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen -1,091.32% -87.56% -64.31% Avangrid 11.66% 4.56% 2.32%

Summary

Avangrid beats Heliogen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc., an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. It delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, the company generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. It owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owns and operates 8.8 gigawatts of electricity capacity primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

