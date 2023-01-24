Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.30.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 3.9 %

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $23.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $581.11. 811,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

