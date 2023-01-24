Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Sells 624 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 735,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 270,319 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 45,372 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 95,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.58. 357,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,684. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

