Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,105 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $1,879,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $251,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $320,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 618,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after buying an additional 128,108 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.69. 61,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,042. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.17.

