Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Netflix by 78.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Netflix by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,894,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $506,190,000 after buying an additional 174,135 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $5.12 on Tuesday, reaching $362.54. 4,810,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,061,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.40. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $458.48. The stock has a market cap of $161.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.36.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

