Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 143.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 19.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 103,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 761,837 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,473,000 after purchasing an additional 113,647 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,174,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,972,072. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $197.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

