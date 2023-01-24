Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $336,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,169 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,581 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,110 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,093,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,434 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,363,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157,013. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $154.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $61.45 and a twelve month high of $81.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.27%.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
