Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,523 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6,112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 876,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,640,000 after purchasing an additional 862,314 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 343,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,178. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

