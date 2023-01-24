Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,777 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amcor by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 46.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Amcor by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 406,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Amcor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amcor Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,868. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

