Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for United Internet (UTDI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of United Internet (ETR: UTDI) recently:

1/17/2023 – United Internet was given a new €28.90 ($31.41) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

1/13/2023 – United Internet was given a new €53.00 ($57.61) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/11/2023 – United Internet was given a new €25.00 ($27.17) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/5/2023 – United Internet was given a new €26.50 ($28.80) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/14/2022 – United Internet was given a new €31.00 ($33.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/30/2022 – United Internet was given a new €26.50 ($28.80) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/28/2022 – United Internet was given a new €22.60 ($24.57) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

United Internet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ETR UTDI traded down €0.09 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €21.96 ($23.87). 288,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet AG has a 1 year low of €18.20 ($19.78) and a 1 year high of €36.15 ($39.29). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.