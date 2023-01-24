Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Baidu (BIDU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) in the last few weeks:

1/20/2023 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $182.00.

1/17/2023 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $186.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $217.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $176.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $195.00 to $150.00.

12/14/2022 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $195.00 to $150.00.

12/8/2022 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2022 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $185.00 to $167.00.

11/28/2022 – Baidu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2022 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.34. 1,325,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $171.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Baidu by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

