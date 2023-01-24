Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 24th (AD.UN, AGF.B, CJT, CNR, CP, ECN, FFH, FN, FSZ, GSY)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 24th:

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$19.25 to C$20.00.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$8.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$158.00 to C$147.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$190.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$172.00 to C$178.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$105.00 to C$115.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from C$99.00 to C$110.00.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$4.50.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$205.00 to C$195.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$50.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) was given a C$2.25 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.75 to C$0.80.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.25 to C$9.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

