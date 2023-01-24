Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 24th (AD.UN, AGF.B, CJT, CNR, CP, ECN, FFH, FN, FSZ, GSY)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 24th:

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$19.25 to C$20.00.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$8.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$158.00 to C$147.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$190.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$172.00 to C$178.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$105.00 to C$115.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from C$99.00 to C$110.00.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$4.50.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$205.00 to C$195.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$50.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) was given a C$2.25 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.75 to C$0.80.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.25 to C$9.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

