Request (REQ) Trading Up 7.4% This Week

Request (REQ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Request has a total market cap of $110.89 million and $4.42 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00052279 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017900 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00223091 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11025166 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $8,320,713.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

