Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Republic Services worth $48,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $123.37. 106,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,817. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $107.88 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

