Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLMD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance

Relmada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 495,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,914. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa purchased 55,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $116,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,450.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 97.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

Further Reading

