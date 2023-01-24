Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Sells 40 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $401.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,748. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.