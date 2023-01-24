Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 3.4% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $25.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $579.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The company has a market capitalization of $227.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $556.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

