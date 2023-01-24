Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Buys 23,218 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,218 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 5.6% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 57,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 20.2% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 120,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.1 %

APH stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.75. 833,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,077. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average is $74.98. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

