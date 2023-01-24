Raymond James Cuts goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to C$195.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EHMEF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$234.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS:EHMEF traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 895. goeasy has a 52-week low of $72.55 and a 52-week high of $133.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.37.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

