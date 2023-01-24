Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.23

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.23 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 108098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Rambus Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,002,033.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,048 over the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,960,000 after purchasing an additional 314,467 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,138,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,099,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rambus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after buying an additional 155,076 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,098,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,333,000 after buying an additional 242,562 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

