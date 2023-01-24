Radix (XRD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $213.76 Million

Radix (XRD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $213.76 million and $384,672.35 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,996,543,147 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars.

