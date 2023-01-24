Radix One Day Volume Hits $359,096.11 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $214.04 million and approximately $359,096.11 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radix has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,996,392,616 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

