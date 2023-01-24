Radix Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $210.55 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $210.55 million and $322,073.28 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radix has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00409275 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,605.54 or 0.28728104 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00587736 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,997,044,644 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

