Radio Caca Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.88 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $70.88 million and $4.88 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

