Radio Caca Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $73.08 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $73.08 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.40 or 0.01368527 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006690 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00030737 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000448 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.20 or 0.01682033 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

