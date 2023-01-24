Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $71.78 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.05 or 0.01343757 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006543 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015395 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034384 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000441 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.46 or 0.01654253 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

