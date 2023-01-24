Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) and Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Head to Head Review

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) and Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Compass Therapeutics and Quince Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Compass Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 144.75%. Given Compass Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Compass Therapeutics is more favorable than Quince Therapeutics.

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Quince Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$82.18 million ($0.42) -9.07 Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.23) -0.34

Compass Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quince Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Compass Therapeutics has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Quince Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Therapeutics N/A -31.38% -28.58% Quince Therapeutics N/A -63.19% -58.43%

Summary

Compass Therapeutics beats Quince Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137. Its product candidates also comprise CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline consists of COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

