QuarkChain Trading Up 8.4% This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $56.12 million and $8.57 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

