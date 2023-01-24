QuarkChain (QKC) Price Tops $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. QuarkChain has a market cap of $55.79 million and $4.35 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

