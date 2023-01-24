Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded 90% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5,602.15 and approximately $181,196.58 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00051335 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 85.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000225 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00221581 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,102.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

