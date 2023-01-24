Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Raised by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $151.88. 258,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,947. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.91 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.20.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

