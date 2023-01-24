QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Raised by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1,462.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,174 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,956 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.5% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 867,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $168,060,000 after purchasing an additional 778,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,523,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,456,111. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $147.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.04.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.46.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.