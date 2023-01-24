QITMEER NETWORK Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.41 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003935 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $3.41 million and $237,636.99 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.91195287 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $256,405.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

