Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 76,294 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,294 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Umpqua worth $58,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 95.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. 607,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Umpqua

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

See Also

