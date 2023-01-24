Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 45,901 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,901 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 1.80% of WSFS Financial worth $52,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,867 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,463,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 158,452 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,975,000 after buying an additional 706,926 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.70. 46,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,415. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $54.30.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $60,525.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,638 shares of company stock worth $927,562. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

WSFS Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

